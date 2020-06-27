The Hollywood industry is correcting their mistakes from the past since George Floyd’s death. Adding to the list is ‘The Office’ which has now edited out a blackface scene. The show stars John Krasinski, Steve Carell, Jenna Fischer, Rainn Wilson and others. A lot of actors and producers are in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. From their side, they are doing whatever they can to fight racism even if it means calling out their own mistakes. So which episode is being edited out? Read on.

As reported by Variety, the episode of The Office that is edited out for using blackface is from season 9. Titled as ‘Dwight Christmas’, actor Mark Proksch, who played the character Nate Nickerson uses blackface for a scene. The show’s creator Greg Daniels explained why he wrote that scene in the episode and also why it was necessary to edit it out.

Greg Daniels told Variety, “The Office’ is about a group of people trying to work together with mutual respect despite the inappropriate actions of their boss and assistant manager. The show employed satire to expose unacceptable behaviour and deliver a message of inclusion. Today we cut a shot of an actor wearing blackface that was used to criticize a specific racist European practice. Blackface is unacceptable and making the point so graphically is hurtful and wrong. I am sorry for the pain that caused.”

The particular scene from ‘Dwight Christmas’ from the series is also edited out of Netflix. The show is supposed to air on NBC’s streaming platform Peacock in 2021 and won’t have the blackface bit.

Before The Office, shows like Scrubs and 30 Rock also edited out episodes featuring Blackface.

