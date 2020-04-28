The National Centre For The Performing Arts Brings 75 Jazz Artistes From Across The World Virtually To Celebrate International Jazz Day

Over 75 jazz artistes across the world have come together to celebrate International Jazz Day virtually amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The artistes who have come together include maestros from India, US, Italy, Japan, Israel, Netherlands, Germany, London and Singapore amongst other countries. The National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA), Mumbai has got the artistes together.

With the endeavour, they aim to bring communities together with a touching tribute to jazz through special online video performances by these artistes. The videos will be featured on NCPA’s Facebook and Instagram pages from April 29 to May 1.

The performances by these artistes will be broadcasted at multiple intervals between April 29 to May 1, taking into account all cities, countries and time zones.

It will also include a special feature of rising star, saxophonist and vocalist, Camille Thurman with the Darrell Green Trio, which will go live as a part of the NCPA@home series on YouTube on April 30.

“Jazz stands for music promising hope and freedom. Celebration of International Jazz Day brings together communities, in learning about jazz and its roots along with raising awareness amongst cultures as a promotion of peace and freedom of expression. We are doing our bit to spread joy and happiness during such challenging times,” said Farrahnaz Irani, General Manager,Western Music.

