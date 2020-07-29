Tenet: IMAX Reactions To Christopher Nolan's Sci-Fi Thiller Are OUT & It's An Envious Moment For Every Nolanite

This COVID-19 pandemic has been a nightmare for everyone. A lot of movies have also suffered, and Tenet is one of them. For a long time, cine-goers were desperately waiting to watch Christopher Nolan’s sci-fi thriller. But due to lockdown in almost every part of the world, the release date got postponed from July.

It was recently revealed that at least in 70 countries, Nolan’s film would release on August 26. However, people in the US will have to wait until the first week of September to watch it. Unfortunately, no release date for India is decided yet. So we might have to wait longer than expected.

Now, here’s good news. Recently, several IMAX employees got a chance to watch Christopher Nolan’s Tenet. Their reactions are out and will make you JEALOUS. As reported by Deadline, in a conference call with Wall Street analysts, IMAX CEO Rich Gelfond said, “Several people at Imax were involved with Tenet at the post-production phase.”

About people’s reaction to watching Tenet in a cinema hall, Rich Gelfond said, “Their reaction was, ‘Oh my God – I forgot how great it was to be in a movie.’ Tenet is just a beautifully filmed, beautifully made, wonderful movie. … It wasn’t just one person, at one age. It was a number of Imax employees who spontaneously said that to me.” He further added that when the movie hits theatres, masks are absolutely crucial.

Meanwhile, the 70 countries in which the movie is set to release on August 26 include Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Russia, Spain, and the United Kingdom.

Tenet stars John David Washington in the lead role. It has a stellar supporting cast of Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia and Michail Caine.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!