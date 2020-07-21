Stranger Things Actress Millie Bobby Brown Has No Room For Negativity In Life & Here’s The Proof!

As everyone is waiting for the fourth season of Stranger Things, Millie Bobby Brown is seeking positivity. That’s what her latest posts talk about! The actress is quite active on her Instagram page. From make-up videos to cute selfies, she shares a lot about her life.

A few hours ago, the Stranger Things star shared an adorable pic of her pet dog. In the pic, her lil pup Winnie is sleeping peacefully in bed. The pic is truly a sight to behold. Millie captioned it as ‘i mean-‘ which indicates she is speechless about how cute Winnie looks.

Her other Instagram story was a quote story. This story proves that Millie Bobby Brown wants nothing else but positivity in life. The post by Stranger Things star reads, “Positive Mind. Positive Vibes. Positive Life.” Above the quote, there’s a beautiful rainbow drawn. It gives a comfortable feel to the pic.

Check out the posts shared by Stranger Things actress below:

Meanwhile, the fourth season of Stranger Things is expected to be out next year. However, there can be a delay in its release. Due to the pandemic, the shooting of this Netflix series had to stop. So no one knows when it will resume.

Along with Millie Bobby Brown, ST also stars Noah Schnapp, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo and Caleb McLaughlin.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!