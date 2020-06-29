Stranger Things' 'Mike' Finn Wolfhard's Soft Curls Has Our Heart & We Wonder What Eleven Would Say!

A lot of series and movies have proved that kids are the real heroes and Stranger Things is one of them. Starring Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Noah Schnapp and others, it is one of the best supernatural dramas on Netflix. After 3 successful seasons, fans are eagerly waiting for the fourth one.

Sadly, due to the ongoing pandemic, the shooting of Stranger Things couldn’t be finished. Hence, just like us, even actors are stuck inside their house for the past few months. The good thing is they are keeping fans entertained on their social media pages. Millie Bobby Brown is the most active ST star along with Finn Wolfhard.

All the Mike Wheeler fans, latest pic by Finn Wolfhard will make you fall in love with him even more. The actor has grown his hair during the lockdown. Finn shared a selfie on his Instagram page flaunting his long and soft curls. Looks like he has taken very good care of them. This pic will surely make Eleven more fond of him. After all, it’s hair goals!

Check out Finn Wolfhard’s pic below:

We would love to know what hair care routine the Stranger Things actor follows. Those curls look smooth and are giving us life!

Meanwhile, the fourth season is expected to come in 2021. However, as the shooting hasn’t resumed yet, there are chances that it might get delayed. In February, the makers shared a promo of Stranger Things 4. The promo showed that David Harbour’s Jim Hopper is alive. Fans are curious to know what’s he doing in Russia. After ST 3, they are curious to see lies in the story for Eleven and Mike.

