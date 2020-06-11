Spider-Man: Into The Spiderverse 2: THIS Is How Tobey Maguire Could Look Like & We Can’t Keep Calm

Check out his tweet here:
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse received quite a bit of acclaim and did well at the box office as well. It also received the Academy Award for best-animated film last year. Hence, expectations for its sequel are way higher. Some random reports state that a cameo of a live-action Spider-Man is also on the cards for the sequel.
Instagram artist @cvialet_art played around the field of imagination to sketch an almost perfect picture of how Tobey Maguire could look like in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2.
Check out the art here:
Marvel Cinematic Universe’s third Spider-Man film and the sequel to the hit Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse have been pushed, amid the shuffle in release dates owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hollywood studios have been revamping release schedules due to the ongoing crisis. Now, Sony Pictures has pushed back its two untitled Spider-Man sequels for several months. The studio announced that Marvel-Sony’s Spider-Man Far From Home sequel has moved from July 16, 2021, to November 5, 2021. Sony Pictures Animation’s Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse sequel has been delayed by six months from April 8, 2022, to October 7, 2022.
Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse, which grossed $375 million worldwide, won last year’s Academy Award for Best Animated Movie.
