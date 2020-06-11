Spider-Man: Into The Spiderverse 2: THIS Is How Tobey Maguire Could Look Like & We Can’t Keep Calm

It’s just been two days since Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 went into production and we already have a rough look at how Tobey Maguire might look like. Nick Kondo who is the lead animator at Sony Imageworks broke the news by tweeting, “First day on the job!”

Check out his tweet here:

First day on the job! pic.twitter.com/qfqcCAi9wF — Nick Kondo 近藤 (@NickTyson) June 8, 2020

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse received quite a bit of acclaim and did well at the box office as well. It also received the Academy Award for best-animated film last year. Hence, expectations for its sequel are way higher. Some random reports state that a cameo of a live-action Spider-Man is also on the cards for the sequel.

Instagram artist @cvialet_art played around the field of imagination to sketch an almost perfect picture of how Tobey Maguire could look like in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2.

Check out the art here:





Marvel Cinematic Universe’s third Spider-Man film and the sequel to the hit Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse have been pushed, amid the shuffle in release dates owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hollywood studios have been revamping release schedules due to the ongoing crisis. Now, Sony Pictures has pushed back its two untitled Spider-Man sequels for several months. The studio announced that Marvel-Sony’s Spider-Man Far From Home sequel has moved from July 16, 2021, to November 5, 2021. Sony Pictures Animation’s Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse sequel has been delayed by six months from April 8, 2022, to October 7, 2022.

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse, which grossed $375 million worldwide, won last year’s Academy Award for Best Animated Movie.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!