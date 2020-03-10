‘Shutter Island’ Actor Max Von Sydow Passes Away At The Age Of 90

Hollywood actor Max von Sydow is no more. The news of the demise of the Swedish-born star was shared by his family “with a broken heart and infinite sadness”, reports deadline.com. He was 90.

Among numerous roles that won Sydow accolades are Ingmar Bergman’s “The Seventh Seal” (1957), George Stevens’ “The Greatest Story Ever Told” (1965), William Friedkin’s “The Exorcist” (1973), David Lynch’s “Dune” (1984), Woody Allen’s “Hannah And Her Sisters” (1986), Steven Spielberg’s “Minority Report” (2002), and Martin Scorsese’s “Shutter Island” (2009). In 1983, Von Sydow played the James Bond villain Ernst Blofeld in “Never Say Never Again”.

GenNow viewers also known him as Lor San Tekka in “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” (2015) and for his role of Three-eyed Raven in “Game Of Thrones”, for which he received a Primetime Emmy Award nomination.

“It is with a broken heart and with infinite sadness that we have the extreme pain of announcing the departure of Max von Sydow, on March 8, 2020,” a statement from his widow Catherine von Sydow read.

The actor’s 65-year career spanned acclaimed arthouse movie, Hollywood blockbusters, and television.

Von Sydow was nominated for two Oscars during his career, including Best Actor in 1998 for “Pelle the Conqueror”. His other Academy Award nomination was as Best Supporting Actor for his role in 2011’s “Extremely Loud And Incredibly Close”.

The actor enjoyed a run of 11 films with Swedish auteur Ingmar Bergman, including “The Seventh Seal”, in which he plays chess with Death.

Showcasing his enduring versatility, Von Sydow also took roles in the box-office hit “Rush Hour 3”, and Julian Schnabel’s French film “The Diving Bell And The Butterfly”.

His final film role was set to be in the upcoming drama “Echoes Of The Past”, which is reported to be in post production.

