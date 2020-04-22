Sherlock Holmes Spin-Off: Henry Cavill’s Netflix Film Also Stars THIS Stranger Things Actor!

Sherlock Holmes stories are considered classic and actors like Robert Downey Jr and Benedict Cumberbatch have portrayed the smart detective on screen. Now, Henry Cavill is all set to star in a spin-off film on SH and it is titled as ‘Enola Holmes’.

Netflix Film took to its Twitter account to make an official announcement about the same. This new Sherlock Holmes film will be helmed by FLEABAG director Harry Bradbeer. What’s interesting is the cast also involves one of the talents of Netflix’s popular show, Stranger Things.

Yes, you read it right! Along with Henry Cavill, Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown will also be a part of this detective drama. Along with the duo, the cast of Enola Holmes includes Sam Claflin and Helena Bonham Carter.

Netflix Film shared on Twitter, “what’s that? 🕵🏻 a new Sherlock Holmes film led by Millie Bobbie Brown, Henry Cavill, Sam Claflin, and Helena Bonham Carter? ENOLA HOLMES, a from FLEABAG director Harry Bradbeer. Coming soon to Netflix.”

Not much is revealed about the film in the tweet. But this one post was enough to create a wave of excitement among fans.

Meanwhile, along with this film, Millie Bobby Brown will also be a part of Stranger Things 4. The supernatural series also stars Finn Wolfhard, Noha Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo and Caleb McLaughlin in the lead roles.

Are you excited to see talents like Henry Cavill and Millie together on the screen? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

