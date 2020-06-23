Rowan Atkinson AKA Mr. Bean Didn’t Want To Be A Part Of ‘The Lion King’ Initially!

Veteran English actor Rowan Atkinson had lent his voice to Zazu in “The Lion King“. Says he was proud to have been a part of the 1994 animated movie.

“I was so proud really in the end to be part of this movie because I didn’t want to do it actually because voiceovers are generally…voice work is something that I’ve never done and I never liked it because I feel as though I am a visual artiste if I am in anything… and it seemed to be a pointless thing to do the film,” he said.

“But the co-writer of ‘Mr. Bean’ series Robin Driscoll said ‘I’ve been offered this movie called ‘The Lion King’ and I really can’t be bothered to do it’. He said ‘Well come on! It’s Disney, you might as well!’ and then I didn’t realise it would turn into the really very special film, which it did,” added Atkinson.

On June 24, 2020, “The Lion King” will be celebrating its 26th anniversary. The film has established a legacy that comprises a direct-to-video sequel, a spin-off movie, a 2019 film remake, a television film sequel, two spin-off television series, three educational shorts, several video games and merchandise.

It will be aired on Star Movies on June 24 as a part of its ‘This Day That Year’ film pack.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!