Regis Philbin’s Real Cause Of Death REVEALED; Fans Still In Shock!

Regis Philbin, the man who entertained millions with his charm, passed away at the age of 88—known for his astounding presence in Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? Regis was one of the most loved talk-show hosts.

Regis Philbin passed away last Friday, July 24th, and the reason for his death wasn’t officially out yet. Now, a spokesperson of Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Farmington has clarified all the doubts of fans.

As per a report published in E! News, the real reason behind Regis Philbin is said to be a myocardial infarction due to coronary artery disease.

The family statement read, “We are deeply saddened to share that our beloved Regis Philbin passed away last night of natural causes, one month shy of his 89th birthday. His family and friends are forever grateful for the time we got to spend with him–for his warmth, his legendary sense of humour, and his singular ability to make every day into something worth talking about.”

It also said, “We thank his fans and admirers for their incredible support over his 60-year career and ask for privacy as we mourn his loss.”

Regis Philbin’s co-hosts and friends Kathie Lee Gifford and Kelly Ripa poured their heart out in their tribute posts for the legendary actor.

Kathie Lee Gifford wrote, “There are no words to fully express the love I have for my precious friend, Regis. I simply adored him, and every day with him was a gift. We spent 15 years together bantering and bickering and laughing ourselves silly—a tradition and a friendship we shared up to this very day.”

She continued, “I smile knowing somewhere in Heaven, at this very moment, Regis Philbin making someone laugh. It brings me great comfort, knowing that he had a personal relationship with his Lord that brought him great peace.”

