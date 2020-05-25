When Queen’s Legendary Guitarist Brian May Suffered A Heart-Attack & Was RUSHED To The Hospital

Queen guitarist Brian May recently revealed that he was rushed to hospital after he suffered a small heart attack. Earlier this month, Brian May was hospitalized after he ripped his gluteus muscle while gardening. The legendary guitarist suffered a heart attack while recovering from the injury.

The 72-year-old opened up about the heart attack on Instagram, he revealed that it happened last month. Thankfully the guitarist has recovered from the heart attack and is doing well now. As far as the muscle injury is concerned, Brian May is still using crutches to move around.

Brian May took to Instagram and wrote: “My medical adventures! Hmm … Sheer Heart Attack eh? Well, I think I always worried a little bit about that album title. I wondered if it might upset some people who had actually had heart attacks. I’m actually quite relieved now that I’m in that club – and I don’t find it upsetting at all! Take. care folks”.

He added – “And … Why did those discs in my spine get so squished? Well I think 50 years of running around with a guitar strap over my left shoulder holding a heavy guitar might have something to do with it! But it probably WAS all worth it!” Bri”.

In the video, before talking about the heart attack, Brian May said: “I told you I had a ripped muscle and that was the way I was diagnosed and we thought it was like a bizarre gardening accident. I had an MRI and yes I did have a rip in my gluteus maximus and it’s so easy to make a connection, there’s a rip there so that must be the cause of the pain, end of the story. And no other tests were don”.

Talking about the heart attack, Brian added – “I had, in the middle of the whole saga, I had a small heart attack. I say small, it’s not something that did me any harm. It was about 40 minutes of pain in the chest and tightness. It’s that feeling in the arms and sweating”.

Brian May was part of the legendary band Queen which also included Freddie Mercury, Roger Taylor and John Deacon.

