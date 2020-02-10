Parasite Becomes First Non-English Foreign Language Film To Have The Widest Release Ever In India

Oscars 2020 brought a new wave and many deserving films bagged the awards they deserved. Amongst the many winners, Bong Joon Ho’s film Parasite became the highlight of the night. The film bagged 4 awards at the Oscars and became the first Asian film to ever win an Oscar.

But this is not the feat that the film has achieved today. Parasite was released on 31st Jan in 76 Screens in around 20 plus cities all over India with 99 shows daily. It has become the widest release ever of any Foreign language film in India. It has done exceedingly well with 34000 plus admissions till yesterday and has been carried into the second week with 46 screens.

Additionally, there were 42 shows in Oscar week in Release week and 19 shows in the second week. Along with Parasite, Little women, Jojo rabbit, are also some of the biggest and best Oscar-nominated films that have made it to PVR’s Oscar Film Festival from 17th January to 20th February.

Interestingly, Bong Joon Ho is the only other person to win 4 Oscars in one night apart from Walt Disney who wrote the history back in 1953.

