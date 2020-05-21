Oops! Singer Jason Derulo Loses His Front Teeth As TikTok Challenge Goes Wrong

Known for belting out hits like “Wiggle” and “Talk dirty”, singer Jason Derulo in a bizarre incident broke his front teeth doing a TikTok challenge.

Jason Derulo was doing the eat corn on the cob challenge while it was attached to an electric drill. Jason shared the video on the video-making application TikTok, reports aceshowbiz.com.

In the beginning of the clip, Jason is heard saying: “Hey, have y’all seen this? I’ve always wanted to try it. Life hack!”

The stunt takes a bad turn when Jason Derulo switches the power drill on, to rotate the corn in speed. Suddenly, the pop-singer is heard shouting out in pain and later reveals his broken front teeth.

There was also news recently when Jason Derulo picked the track for his latest single which he teased as Savage Love, it followed a massive backlash. People slammed the Wiggle singer for not giving Jawsh 685 the credit for his creation.

