Not Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt’s Daughter Shiloh Now Calls Jennifer Aniston ‘Mommy’?

While Angelina Jolie might have lost everything, she had with Brad Pitt, one thing that will always remain close and uptight with her, is her bond with their children. But now with Jennifer Aniston’s entry into the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood actor’s life, will things change? Looks like they already have!

It all began last year when a report by New Idea stated that Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt’s daughter Shiloh Pitt are really close to each other. They share a great bond and love spending time with each other. It all happened during the FRIENDS actress 50th birthday bash, where Brad made a surprise appearance. Now, one year down the line looks like the website making the false reports has been truly busted.

Gossip Cop, a Hollywood publication has time and again clarified as per their sources, that Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are just FRIENDS! Furthermore, previously too, the report around Jen and Shiloh was quashed by the website, but now they have clearly slammed the former website for making false claims.

“But it was all 100 percent inaccurate. Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt didn’t get back together as a couple, nor did the former Friends star forge a ‘new friendship’ with Shiloh. And 365 days later, there have been no sightings whatsoever of Aniston with Jolie and Pitt’s first biological child. That’s because they’ve never even met,” reveals a source close to the development.

The report further states that Shiloh Pitt has been close to her biological mom Angelina Jolie since forever and there’s no single doubt that she’d call the Maleficent actress her mommy and nobody else. While one can witness their closeness at several public appearances, there has been no picture of Brad Pitt’s daughter with Jennifer Aniston to provide any evidence.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!