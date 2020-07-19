No Time To Die: Release Date Of Daniel Craig Led Bond Film To Get Delayed Further?

No Time To Die is one of the most anticipated big-budget films. Fans have been waiting to throng theatres to watch the Daniel Craig film once cinemas reopen post the pandemic COVID-19. But looks like fans are going to have to wait longer.

Last month it was being reported that the Danial Craig starrer has been preponed and will now release on the 20th November instead of the 25th of November. But reports now state that the film is delayed as theatres do not seem to be opening anytime soon.

As per reports by MI6 HQ, No Time To Die will now release around summer 2021. This move comes after MGM and Universal Studios are both keen on giving the film its due with a theatrical release only. Another reason that motivates this move is that the film will have to battle lesser biggies if it releases in Summer 2021.

Well, regardless Daniel Craig has confirmed that the 25th James Bond film will be the last installment that he will be a part of for the iconic character. The veteran actor in one of his interviews earlier this year quoted confirming his exit.

Comicbooks has quoted the actor saying, “This is it. That’s it, it’s over. But I, for one, am incredibly happy I got the chance to come back and do another one, because… this movie, whatever people think of it — who knows what people are going to think of it — everybody, including these people here, just put everything into it. And we did our best. And it feels like that. I know it sounds simplistic, but we did.”

Meanwhile, fans are equally excited to see Oscar-winning actor Rami Malek step up against Danial Craig as the antagonist in No Time To Die. The film also features, Ana de Armas, Lashana Lynch, Naomie Harris, Lea Seydoux, Ben Winshaw, Jeffrey Wright, and Ralph Fiennes.

Not this news is certainly disheartening but we are sure the wait will be worth it, aren’t you?

