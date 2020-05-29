Matt Healy Takes His Account Down Following Backlash Over George Floyd Tweet

A horrific video went viral where four police officers arrested a man named George Floyd and one of them kneeled down on his neck till the time he got choked to death. Since the incident happened, celebrities across the world have raised their voice against racial discrimination. One such celeb is The 1975’s singer Matt Healy who tried to lend support to the Black Lives Matter movement but ended up offending a lot of people instead.

Matt Healy wrote a critical note on the deaths of unarmed African-Americans by police. Matt then followed the message up with a link to one of his band’s own songs, ‘Love It If We Made It’, which contains a brief reference to police brutality. Consequently, he deleted his Twitter account after receiving backlash from the fans.

Matt Healy tweeted – “If you truly believe that ‘ALL LIVES MATTER’ you need to stop facilitating the end of black ones” along with a link of his song Love It If We Made It.

The song’s lyrics had references like “f*cking in a car” and “shooting heroin”, Healy makes a remark concerning police brutality with “Selling melanin and then suffocate the black men”. While the lyrics were on point and perfectly suited to the occasion, furious fans immediately slammed him for trying to promote his own music when he should have been focusing on the issue of George Floyd.

Matt Healy quickly apologized, saying “Sorry I did not link my song in that tweet to make it about me it’s just that the song is literally about this disgusting situation and speaks more eloquently than I can on Twitter”.

After having enough of the over-reactionary and hypersensitive netizens that day, Matt Healy deleted his Twitter account.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!