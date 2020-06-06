Matt Damon & Family Back In California  After Getting Stranded In Ireland For Over 2 Months Amid The Pandemic

Hollywood heartthrob Matt Damon’s fans can breathe a sigh of relief, as The Martian actor is back home in California along with his wife Luciana Barroso and their three daughters. The actor and his family were stranded in Ireland for over two months following the global pandemic.

Matt Damon was in Ireland following a shoot, and he was accompanied by his family there. Following no flight services all over the world which were implemented from 27th March, Matt and his family had no option but to stay back still the services resumed.

As per various reports, Matt Damon and his family were stranded in Dalkey, a small Irish town

On the work front, Matt Damon who was last seen on the big screen in filmmaker Kevin Smith’s comedy venture Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, has two big projects under his belt.

The projects that we are talking about are Tom McCarthy’s Crime Drama, Stillwater which also has actresses Abigail Breslin and Camille Cottin in key roles. Matt Damon also is playing the lead in the much-awaited historical drama-thriller, The Last Duel.

The Last Duel helmed by Ridley Scott, also has actors Adam Driver, Jodie Comer, and Ben Affleck along with others. The film is slated to release on Christmas this year in The United States, and The United Kingdom.

