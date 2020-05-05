Madonna DITCHES Social-Distancing After Getting Positive For COVID-19 Antibodies, Attends A Party Having At Least 8 People

Madonna recently joined the list of protestors who are denying to obey any rules for social-distancing amid the COVID-19 lockdown. She was spotted at a birthday party on Saturday after publically announcing about the presence of Coronavirus antibodies in her.

Madonna didn’t just stop at attending the party, she also made fun about how the birthday guy Steven Klein is getting gifted with a ‘COVID Cake’. All of this happened on a live-stream. According to Daily Mail, at least eight people were part of the party breaking the norms of government-imposed social distancing. Madonna was seen getting really close with Klein. She also hugged him as per the reports.

A couple of days ago, she revealed in a video posted on Instagram that she has been tested positive for Coronavirus antibodies. She also joked around the same and said she’s ready to “breathe the COVID-19 air.”

“Took a test the other day, and I found out that I have the antibodies. So tomorrow, I’m just going to go for a long drive in a car, and I’m gonna roll down the window and I’m gonna breathe in — I’m gonna breathe in the COVID-19 air,” Madonna said.

Even with people getting detected by antibodies are also advised to stay at home and maintain social-distancing by health experts.

Page Six quoted a source close to Madonna, which said “clearly performance art. Look at the set, the lighting, the poetry she cites. It is not meant to be literal.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!