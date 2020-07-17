Even though the pandemic has been a gloomy experience, some of them have managed to make the best of it. Especially, for the lover birds, it’s been an occasion of spending quality time. Now, the latest entrants of this list are Lucy Hale and Colton Underwood.

Yes, you read that right. There’s something cooking between Lucy Hale and Colton Underwood, as the latest reports are stating that they are casually dating. It’s been less than two months since Colton’s break up, but his chemistry with Lucy is already making noises.

As per the picture by TMZ, both Lucy Hale and Colton Underwood were spotted enjoying hiking the Paseo Miramar Trail in Los Angeles’ Pacific Palisades neighbourhood on Wednesday. Interestingly, it is learnt that soon after Colton’s split with Cassie Randolph, the Pretty Little Liars actress showed interest in The Bachelor actor by contacting him.

Apart from this recent hiking, it is learnt that the duo has enjoyed several casual dates earlier.

Meanwhile, earlier Pretty Little Liars’ star Lucy Hale said that she once tried to match with singer John Mayer on a dating app. She revealed this in an interview with Cosmopolitan, reports people.com. “I pressed yes for him, but I don’t think he pressed yes for me,” Hale admitted, adding that she wasn’t worried about his past dating reputation. “I’m so drawn to musical talent, I don’t care.”

Mayer has had several high profile romantic relationships with stars like Katy Perry, Taylor Swift, Jennifer Aniston and Jennifer Love Hewitt.

