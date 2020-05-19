Leave It to Beaver Fame Ken Osmond Passes Away At The Age Of 76 – A Look Into His Life

To those who remember Ken Osmond, many will surely know him as Eddie Haskell from Leave It to Beaver. The sitcom used to air in the 1950s and 60s. More than the show, Osmond’s character went on to create a separate identity for itself.

Ken Osmond passed away at the age of 76. He took his last breath at his house in Los Angeles and his family was with him.

In a short chat with The Hollywood Reporter, Ken Osmond’s son Eric told that his father was “incredibly kind and wonderful.” He also said, “He had his family gathered around him when he passed. He was loved and will be very missed.”

Ken Osmond was just 14-year-old when he initiated his career with his legendary character of Eddie Haskell in 1957. In his book titled Eddie: The Life and Times of America’s Preeminent Bad Boy, Jerry Mathers wrote the foreword addressing Ken and it goes like, “The poster child for sneaky, rotten kids everywhere, he was the reference point for cautious mothers to warn their children about.”

Ken Osmond is now survived by his wife, Sandra Purdy, and his children, Eric and Christian. In an old interview with Los Angeles Daily News, he talked about spending his life after Hollywood in California. He had said, “It’s something structured for me. I love this place and the guys in it. It’s a social club that does a lot of good work for other vets down on their luck or sick and lonely ones over at Sepulveda VA.”

He had also revealed why he became an actor, saying “I had a typical stage mother as a child. She had me dancing on stage before I was old enough to even have a memory of it. So when I started to do the TV show, it was just a way of life for me, just something to do. It wasn’t enjoyable or distasteful. It was just there.”

