Kara Keough’s Tribute To Son She Lost In Childbirth Is Heart-Breaking

The loss of a baby is a pain that only a mother who has experienced can speak about. Actress Kara Keough lost her baby during childbirth itself on the 6th of April, 2020. Now in a heartbreaking post-Kara has paid a tribute to her late son, McCoy.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Kara shared a monochrome picture of herself with her husband, Kyle Bosworth and her baby sleeping blissfully on her chest. The caption to the post is what has bought tears to our hearts.

The caption read: “You would have been 3 weeks old today. You would be ‘waking up’ and showing us more of you. I would be getting the hang of being a mom of two. My milk would be regulating to your schedule. Your sister would be asking questions about your belly button and you would have peed on her at least once by now. Daddy would be sending texts to his football buddies about how our giant baby boy could probably already out-lift them. We would be laughing that you never fit into newborn diapers, not even for one day. I’d be exhausted, leaking, and happy.

Instead… we’re missing you.

To all my fellow “instead” mamas…. thank you for reminding me that we’re not alone, and that we can survive this. He didn’t, but we have to. And we will.”



Now that certainly is the kind of pain one hopes that no one else ever sees and it certainly is evident from Kara’s word. Expressing her anguish and heartache when she lost her baby, Kara wrote had shared another post on her Instagram handle.

Kara and Kyle had announced that they would be donating the organs of their baby so that “Through him, may others find new hope and profound healing… and may he live again through them.”

