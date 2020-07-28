Justin Bieber Turned Off From The World? Didn’t Reach Out To Kim Kardashian After Visiting Kanye West With Hailey Bieber!

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber gathered all the headlines when they decided to visit Kanye West at his ranch in Wyoming on the 24th of July. But what surprised everyone was that the couple didn’t bother to reach out to Kim Kardashian about the situation. Read to know more.

The Sorry crooner has been enjoying his time with spouse Hailey on a road trip. But before the trip, he visited Kanye. The Stronger singer also posted a picture of Justin Bieber sitting on a chair alongside record executive Damon Dash. In the caption, he wrote, “DD & JB discussing the new spray foam wall prototypes on the YZY campus.”

DD & JB discussing the new spray foam wall prototypes on the YZY campus pic.twitter.com/NmR0ZGjm2I — ye (@kanyewest) July 25, 2020

As per the sources of HollywoodLife, “Justin and Hailey did not reach out to Kim after their meeting with Kanye. Justin is very turned off right now from the world and will be for the next few weeks. He’s just focused on enjoying time with his wife and unwinding and enjoying his road trip across the country right now. There are tons of rumors swirling of a new album coming out in the near future. Those close to him say it seems like he’s about to come back big and with a vengeance. But right now, he’s just spending time with his girl.”

Well, it is still unclear why Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber decided to visit Kanye West. But they visited him in the same week he declared divorcing Kim Kardashian on social media.

However, Kim Kardashian also released a statement on her social media about Kanye’s bipolar disorder on the 22nd of July. She had since been seen rekindling with Kanye during a tearful car ride on the 27th of July in Wyoming.

What are your views on Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber not reaching out to Kim? Do let us know.

