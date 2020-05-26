I Was Lorena Bobbitt: Twitterati Supports Lorena’s Act Of Cutting John Bobbitt’s Penis





Everyone might have at least heard about the infamous incident of 1993. Here, we are talking about couple Lorena Bobbitt and John Bobbitt. Lorena cutting her husband’s penis created a stir in media back then.

Lorena Bobbitt took such a drastic step following horrendous actions of her husband John. Lorena suffered physical abuse and marital sexual assault from the hands of John, which is why she cut his penis when he was asleep. Further, John got his penis reattached by surgery and went on to feature in some pornographic films.

Based on such a shocking story, ‘I Was Lorena Bobbitt’ premiered on Lifetime. Expectedly, several reactions poured in on social media and most of them showed their support towards Lorena. One of the netizens tweeted, “I’m not saying what Lorena Bobbitt did was okay, BUT I am saying I understand and John got what he deserved.”

Another one wrote, “Looking at the @LorenaBobbitt story that man is crazy and should be in jail. A real Sicko!”. “watching Lorena Bobbitt’s story & Lord…. he is a disgusting man. disgusting is an understatement… i just cant find a better word for it,” wrote a user. Few expressed their pleasure over the support for Lorena. One Twitter user wrote, “It does my heart good to see Twitter standing up for Lorena Bobbitt. Back when this happened, people were NOT on her side, she was the butt of cruel jokes, there was NO justice for her. We’ve got a long way to go, but we’ve come a long way, too. #IWasLorenaBobbitt.”

Below are some other reactions:

so i watched the lorena Bobbitt movie and if he was really like that, which i whole heartedly believe he was, i would’ve cut his shit off too bc wtf — 504 🦋 (@bambinobonet) May 26, 2020

The story of John and Lorena Bobbitt is a clear example of a red flag/toxic ass relationship… gaslighting, domestic abuse, and more. #IWasLorenaBobbitt pic.twitter.com/OfxRfRO80S — CJ Johnson (@cjjohnsonjr) May 26, 2020

This movie makes me so glad that the real Lorena Bobbitt is producing it. She DEFINITELY deserves to tell her story in her own words. <3 #IWasLorenaBobbitt — Philip Gipson (@childgolden) May 26, 2020

All this time Lorena Bobbitt had good damn reason to cut his dick off !! — PAY D4K ✭ (@MoKhaLatte) May 26, 2020

Check out the trailer below:

What are your thoughts on the story?

