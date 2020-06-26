The whole controversy between Lea Michele and Samantha Ware, unfortunately, included many of the other Glee stars as well. Now, Matthew Morrison whom we’ve seen as Will Schuester on the show; he has opened up about the complaints Samantha and other cast members had against Lea Michele.

He has the most accurate reaction about all the Samantha and Lee controversy. Instead of getting more into it, Matthew Morrison has called this one as a ‘distracting topic’. We all as a community are going through probably the worst phase in our entire lives, and all of the accusations are really distracting in this case.

In a conversation with E! Online, Matthew Morrison says, “I honestly think it’s a distraction of, you know, the bigger issues that are going on right now. I’m just kind of like, eh. Yeah, going back to what I was saying, you know, you want to be a good, pleasant person to be around.”

All started when Lea Michele posted a tweet mourning the death of George Floyd in the police brutality. She tweeted, “George Floyd did not deserve this. This was not an isolated incident and it must end.”

To which Samantha Ware replied, “LMAO remember when you made my first television gig a living hell?!?! Cause I’ll never forget. I believe you told everyone that if [you] had the opportunity you would ‘s–t in my wig!’ amongst other traumatic microaggressions that made me question a career in Hollywood…”

Post this, Lea Michele also posted an apology letter on her social media accounts.

