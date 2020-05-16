Flash Actor Logan Williams Died Due To Opioid Overdose, Confirms Mom Marlyse Williams





Logan Williams was only 16 years old when he breathed his last on the 2nd of April, 2020. What’s more saddening is the fact that the actor passed away just days ahead of his birthday.

Now in a recent interaction, Marlyse Williams, mother of Logan Williams has opened up about his death. Logan, who was best known for his portrayal of a young Barry Allen on The CW’s “The Flash,” had a sudden death. Marlyse has now revealed that her son died of a fentanyl overdose after battling opioid addiction for over 3 years.

In an exclusive interaction with The New York Post, Marlyse has said that her son’s death will not be in vain. She hopes that Logan Williams’ death raises awareness about the issues so that other mothers do not have to go through the pain that she did. “His death is not going to be in vain. He’s going to help a lot of people down the road.”

Opening up about her heartbreaking ordeal, Marlyse Williams further said that she and her family kept her son Logan Williams addiction under wraps. She confessed that they did so fearing all “the judgment,” “embarrassment” and “criticism” that would come their way.

Marlyse further opened up saying, “I did everything humanly possible — everything a mother could do. I did everything but handcuff him to me to try to keep him safe. He said to me, ‘Mom, I’m gonna get clean. I’m going to get better. And I want my new life to start.'”

Marlyse Williams further said that she had re-mortgaged her house to make sure that son Logan Williams gets to go to the best rehab centers. She also revealed that she had met Logan only four days before his death where they had a home-cooked meal and a heart-to-heart conversation.

Well, we hope Marlyse has the strength and courage to sail through these turbulent times.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!