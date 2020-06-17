Elon Musk & Grimes’ Baby’s Final Name REVEALED & We Hope They’re Done With Changes

Elon Musk & Grimes welcomed their firstborn baby boy a month back and since then there has been a debate around the name. The couple had announced that they have named their son as X AE A-12 and it sparked a sensation on social media.

Grimes took to Twitter to make the name announcement and share its meaning. She wrote, “•X, the unknown variable

•Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence)

•A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favorite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent

+

(A=Archangel, my favorite song)

( metal rat)”

•X, the unknown variable ⚔️

•Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence)

•A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favorite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent 🤍

+

(A=Archangel, my favorite song)

(⚔️🐁 metal rat) — ꧁ ༒ Gℜiꪔ⃕es ༒꧂ (@Grimezsz) May 6, 2020

Many people on Twitter were amazed by the name Tesla owner, Elon Musk and his singer wife decided to lock. So many memes were created and a lot of people even questioned if a name like this is legal? Later Grimes herself confirmed on Twitter about changing the name of their son a bit due to legalities.

“X AE A-Xii,” confirmed Grimes while replying to a fan’s question on Twitter. Interestingly the couple just replaced the number 12 with roman digits because that is not accepted by the law in California.

Now TMZ has confirmed that as per the birth certificate of Elon Musk & Grimes’ son his official name is X AE A-XII Musk.

Well, that finally ends all the speculations for good!

Meanwhile, artist Salina Gomez has created a 52-page colouring book on the Tesla owner titled The Illuminated Tweets of Elon Musk.

The book, at 9 inches by 11 inches, is filled with Gomez’s drawings of Elon Musk’s tweets from July 2016 through May 2020, translated into images, reports CNET.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!