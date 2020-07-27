Ellen DeGeneres To QUIT Her Talk Show In 2022? Deets Inside!

Comedian Ellen DeGeneres is always in the news for something or the other. Lately, there have been rumors that she would quit her famous talk show, The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Now, rumors like these are always floating around, so let’s see where they are coming from.

According to a short article in the ‘National Enquirer’, it was said that Ellen DeGeneres wouldn’t re-sign her contract with the show in 2022. Sources said that the next season will be her last season as the show’s host.

But these rumors were investigated and refuted by the Gossip Cop. According to an unknown source, “Ellen’s contract expires in 2022, and she has no intention of re-signing.” The source also said that Ellen DeGeneres “knows when to leave the party”. They also added that DeGeneres is leaving after “losing a million viewers” and that she “realizes it will be time to say goodbye when her contract expires.”

That’s not all. The source even said, “She’s made more money than she can ever spend, and she’ll focus on new projects and passions like flipping houses. Maybe we’ll see her on HGTV!”

Well, we are more than happy to know that these rumors are entirely false.

The Ellen DeGeneres Show debuted on 8 September 2003. Produced by Telepictures, the show is owned by NBCUniversal. The insanely popular show has received 171 Daytime Emmy Award nominations and has won 61 as of 2020!

Right now, due to the global pandemic, the production of the show has halted.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!