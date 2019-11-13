Drug Lord El Chapo’s Wife Emma To Make Her Debut With ‘Cartel Crew’

Emma Coronel Aispuro, wife of convicted drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, will make the first of several appearances on the network’s docuseries “Cartel Crew” on November 18, network VH1 confirmed.

The series, now in its second season, goes inside the lives of descendants of the cartel life as they navigate adulthood and the effects the legacy has had on their upbringing. Michael Blanco, the youngest son of “Cocaine Godmother” Griselda Blanco, stars on the show, reports deadline.com.

The network said Aispuro “opens up about her life after El Chapo and her upcoming business venture” – likely an El Chapo-inspired clothing line she announced earlier this year.

El Chapo, the leader of the murderous (and still active) Sinaloa cartel, is serving a life sentence after his conviction in July on charges of drug trafficking, firearms and money laundering. He had twice escaped from prisons in Mexico before being extradited to the US.

New York Police and others were on the high alert outside and around the Brooklyn courthouse when El Chapo was convicted; authorities held an active-shooter drill the previous day to prepare for the verdict.

