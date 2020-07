The Daytime Emmys 2020 completed its final award ceremony on Sunday.

Disney Channel and Disney Junior shared nine wins. Amazon Prime Video, HBO, and Netflix received six wins in children’s, lifestyle, and animation.

The top winners at Daytime Emmys 2020 include Disney Channel’s ‘Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure’, Disney Junior’s ‘Elena of Avalor’ and HBO’s ‘Sesame Street’ along with ‘Sesame Street’s 50th Anniversary Celebration.’ Each won three awards.

Individual wins at Daytime Emmys 2020 included Mike Rowe, who was awarded as Outstanding Host for the daytime program ‘Returning the Favor.’ Giada De Laurentiis won the Outstanding Culinary Host for ‘Giada Entertains’. Tamron Hall received the Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host for ‘Tamron Hall’.

The Outstanding Original Song In A Children’s, Young Adult or Animated Program Emmy was won by composer Alan Menken and lyricist Glenn Slater for ‘Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure.’

Apple TV Plus created history and won for the first time in the streaming industry by getting two Emmys in its first year. It received The Daytime Emmy In Children’s Or Family Viewing Programming for ‘Ghostwriter’. Apple TV Plus also won Single Camera Editing for ‘Peanuts in Space: Secrets of Apollo 10’.

See the list of this year’s Daytime Emmys 2020 winners:

Outstanding Preschool Children’s Series

“Sesame Street” (HBO)

Outstanding Children’s or Family Viewing Program

“Ghostwriter” (Apple TV Plus)

Outstanding Young Adult Program

“Trinkets” (Netflix)

Outstanding Short-Format Children’s Program

“Sesame Street in Communities: Meet Salia” (YouTube.com)

Outstanding Preschool Children’s Animated Series

Ask the StoryBots (Netflix) Outstanding Children’s Animated Series

“The Dragon Prince” (Netflix)

Outstanding Special Class Animated Program

“The Last Kids on Earth” (Netflix)

Outstanding Educational or Informational Series

“Could You Survive the Movies?” (YouTube Originals)

Outstanding Lifestyle Series

“George to the Rescue” (NBC)

Outstanding Travel and Adventure Program

“The Zimmern List” (Travel Channel)

Outstanding Special Class Series

“The Day I Picked My Parents” (A&E)

Outstanding Special Class – Short Format Daytime Program

“The Brave” (Great Big Story)

Outstanding Principal Performance in a Daytime Program

Ryan Dillon as Elmo, Lefty the Salesman, Don Music, “Sesame Street’s 50th Anniversary Celebration” (HBO)

Outstanding Limited Performance in a Daytime Program

Bill Cobbs as Mr. Hendrickson, “Dino Dana” (Amazon Prime Video)

Outstanding Performer in an Animated Program

Tom Kenny as SpongeBob SquarePants, “SpongeBob SquarePants” (Nickelodeon)

Outstanding Performer in a Preschool Animated Program

Matt Danner as Kermit, Rowlf, Mr. Waldorf, Beaker, Chef, “Muppet Babies” (Disney Junior)

Outstanding Host for a Daytime Program

Mike Rowe, Host, “Returning the Favor” (Facebook Watch)

Outstanding Writing for a Special Class Series

“The Henry Ford’s Innovation Nation” (CBS): Jim Lichtenstein, Stephanie Himango, John Murphy, Norma Rubio, Alie Ward

Outstanding Directing for a Children’s or Young Adult Program

“Sesame Street” (HBO): Ken Diego, Rick Fernandes, Shannon Flynn, Benjamin Lehmann, Jack Jameson, Linda Mendoza, Liliana Olszewski, Scott Preston, Matt Vogel

Outstanding Original Song in a Children’s, Young Adult or Animated Program

“Waiting in the Wings” from “Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure” (Disney Channel): Alan Menken, Glenn Slater

Outstanding Interactive Media for a Daytime Program

“Jeopardy!” (Syndicated)

Outstanding Culinary Host

Giada De Laurentiis, “Giada Entertains” (Food Network)

Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host

Tamron Hall, “Tamron Hall” (Syndicated)

Outstanding Writing for a Preschool Animated Program

“Elena of Avalor” (Disney Junior): Craig Gerber, Silvia Olivas, Kate Kondell, Tom Rogers, Rachel Ruderman, Cam Baity

Outstanding Writing for an Animated Program

“Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure” (Disney Channel): Jase Ricci, Ricky Roxburgh

Outstanding Writing for a Children’s or Young Adult Program

“Trinkets” (Netflix): Amy Andelson, Stephanie Coggins, Linda Gase, Emily Meyer, Jess Meyer, Kirsten “Kiwi” Smith, Matt Shire

Outstanding Directing for a Preschool Animated Program

“Tumble Leaf” (Amazon Prime Video): Drew Hodges, Michael Granberry, Dan MacKenzie

Outstanding Directing for an Animated Program

“Disney Mickey Mouse” (Disney Channel): Eddie Trigueros

Outstanding Directing for a Single-Camera Daytime Program

“Giada in Italy Capri” (Food Network): Anne Fox

Outstanding Directing for a Multiple Camera Daytime Program

“Milk Street” (PBS): Jan Maliszewski

Outstanding Directing Special Class

“Hate Among Us” (Popstar TV): David McKenzie

Outstanding Music Direction and Composition

“The Tom & Jerry Show” (Boomerang): Vivek Maddala, Steve Morrell

Outstanding Casting for an Animated Series or Special

“Green Eggs and Ham” (Netflix)

Outstanding Main Title and Graphic Design for a Live-Action Program

“Sesame Street’s 50th Anniversary Celebration” (HBO)

Outstanding Main Title for an Animated Program

“The Casagrandes” (Nickelodeon)

“Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure” (Disney Channel)

Outstanding Cinematography

“Tumble Leaf” (Amazon Prime Video)

Outstanding Single-Camera Editing

“Peanuts in Space: Secrets of Apollo 10” (Apple TV Plus)

Outstanding Multiple Camera Editing

“Sesame Street’s 50th Anniversary Celebration (HBO)

Outstanding Editing for an Animated Program

“Disney Mickey Mouse” (Disney Channel)

Outstanding Sound Mixing

“Articulate with Jim Cotter” (PBS)

Outstanding Sound Mixing for an Animated Program

“Batman: Hush” (Amazon Prime Video)

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Preschool Animated Program

“Elena of Avalor” (Disney Junior)

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Live-Action Program

“Odd Squad” (PBS)

Outstanding Sound Editing for an Animated Program

” Batman: Hush” (Amazon Prime Video)

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Preschool Animated Program

“Elena of Avalor” (Disney Junior)

Outstanding Special Effects Costume, Makeup, and Hairstyling

“Dino Dana” (Amazon Prime Video)

“Sesame Street” (HBO)

We congratulate all the Daytime Emmys 2020 winners!

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!