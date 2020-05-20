Daniel Radcliffe On Harry Potter Co-Star Rupert Grinty Becoming A Father: “I Am So Happy, But….”

Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint shot to unprecedented stardom after the Harry Potter franchise. The actors played the popular wizarding trio of Harry Potter, Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley. But it was Rupert Grint who made headlines recently after news of his embracing parenthood with longtime GF broke out.

Rupert Grint and girlfriend Georgia Groome made the big announcement earlier this month. Now, Daniel Radcliffe has expressed his happiness over Rupert’s big announcement, but with a twist.

In his recent virtual interaction with host Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live, Daniel Radcliffe said that while he is happy for Rupert Grint, he finds it super weird. The Harry Potter actor was quoted saying, “I texted him the other day. I’m so happy for him. It’s very, very cool.”

But Daniel further went on to say, “It is also super weird for me to think that we are all of the age where we are having children, but we definitely are.” When the host Andy pitched in and said, “It is weird for all of us,” Daniel couldn’t agree more with her. The actor further said, “I’m sure it is. I remember when I turned 30, a lot of people in my life were really depressed to find that that had happened.”

Adapted from J.K Rowling’s popular child fantasy drama book series, Harry Potter is a series of 8 exceptionally popular and loved films. Meanwhile, the spokesperson of Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome confirmed the news saying, “Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are delighted to confirm the birth of their baby girl. We would please ask that you respect their privacy at this very special time.”

