Cuban Doll Opens Up On The Viral S*x Video With Tadoe, Hits Back At Ari For Leaking It





A s*x tape featuring Cuban Doll aka Aaliyah Keef and ex-boyfriend Tadoe has been doing rounds on the internet recently. The leaked video has created quite a sensation and now the rapper has come out and has shared her side of the story.

Opening up about the recent controversy through an Insta Live, Cuban Doll said that the video was leaked by Ari.

Cuban Doll has been quoted as saying by Heavy.com, “That b**** Ari, okay, you’re so happy that you got a tape of me Tadoe f***in from last year on my birthday or whatever and I was drunk. I don’t give a f***. It’s effecting my nieces and nephews, they gotta see that. They gotta get on the internet and see their auntie. You feel what I’m saying? That’s the only really thing I just really care about it. My Daddy.. my family gotta see that.”

She further said, “The b**** has been holding the video over my head for about six months now. Like ‘I’mma gonna post the video, I’mma post the video’…and I said ‘Go ahead!’” Cuban Doll continued. “I don’t give a f***. But she took the video out of Tadoe’s phone. Congratulations, b***. You f***ing played yourself… You can’t do s*** like that. Ari – you a lame a** b****”

Earlier people thought that it was Ari in the video but later it was found that it was Cuban Doll instead. Ari’s boyfriend, Moneybagg Yo who was being tagged by people took to Twitter and wrote, “Stop tagging me in that s***. Y’all stupid as hell that ain’t us.”

Later Cuban Doll also posted a few personal pics and videos of Ari on her Instagram stories which led to the latter deleted her Insta account.

