Avengers: Endgame Trivia #74: Once Spider-Man DEFEATED Hulk By Just Telling Him A Joke

Marvel Cinematic Universe is one of the oldest superhero franchise in the world besides George Lucas’ Star Wars series. In 2008, MCU released its first film starring Robert Downey Jr aka Iron Man which turned out to be a huge success at the box office. The same year, they released Hulk and we realised it is one of the most powerful superheroes in the world. But what if we told you an interesting story about Hulk losing a fight to Spider-Man.

Yes, you read that right. Now, we all know how difficult it is to calm down Hulk when he’s angry. But can you believe once while Bruce Banner’s Hulk was fighting with Peter Parker’s Spider-Man, he told him a silly joke which made him calm and he lost a fight to Spidey. Interesting isn’t it?

Here’s the joke:

Spider-Man: Knock! Knock!

Hulk: Hulk punches Spider-Man and does GRRRRRR!

Spider-Man: I’ll take that as a ‘Who’s there?’

Hulk: Heh

Hulk (Turning slowly into Bruce Banner)- I can’t believe it… A KNOCK KNOCK joke…

Spider-Man (Holding Bruce Banner as he’s fully transformed from Hulk): I got a million of ‘em. GOTCHA!

And that’s how our Spidey defeated Hulk in a fight.

Can you believe it? Well, we totally can. Spider-Man jokes are one of the most underrated in MCU.

