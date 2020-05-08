Fans got insane when the FRIENDS cast announced the special reunion episode. Cast members starting from Matthew Perry to Jennifer Aniston lit up smiles when they made the revelation on social media. However, due to coronavirus, everything has been postponed indefinitely. Amid all the blues, we now have good news – Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox are reuniting. Below are all the details you need!

Before you read further, no it does not have anything to do with FRIENDS, or its reunion or for that matter about Phoebe or Monica’s friendship. The beauties are reuniting for Red Nose Day, a fund-raising event which was announced in 2015. Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow will be a part of the show called Celebrity Escape Room.

The show will witness the FRIENDS stars team up with Ben Stiller and Adam Scott as they find the cues and solve mysterious puzzles to find their way out of the celebrity escape room. The members will work under intense pressure within a time limit to mark an escape from their puzzling rooms.

Celebrity Escape Room will be hosted by Jack Black and has been executively produced by Ben Stiller, who will be a part of the show alongside Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow and Adam Scott.

Not just this event, NBC has also confirmed bringing in musicians for the 6th Red Nose Day special episode, which will feature artists including Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Ellie Goulding, Sam Smith, Meghan Trainor amongst others.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the show will be taking place digitally and will miss the iconic Red noses. The official page of the event announced the same.

What if I told you that you can support #RedNoseDay without leaving home? That’s right! The Red Nose has gone digital. Go to https://t.co/HC7eHXKQAE to donate and unlock your own digital Red Nose. Let's get our #NosesOn to help change the story for the most vulnerable children. pic.twitter.com/sb8zJqBViZ — Red Nose Day USA (@RedNoseDayUSA) April 23, 2020

Meanwhile, Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox have been making a lot of noise because of the FRIENDS trivias that are surfacing the internet every now and then, amid lockdown.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!