'Captain Marvel' Brie Larson Wants To Be The Face of MCU Like 'Iron Man' Robert Downey Jr Was?

In 2019, Marvel Cinematic Universe gave their fans the first female superhero film, Captain Marvel. Starring Brie Larson in the lead role, the film received a fantastic response. After CM, Brie also appeared in Avengers: Endgame. She didn’t have a big role in it. But her character was of great help to the fellow Avengers. After Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr and Scarlett Johansson, it is Brie who is said to lead the Avengers.

Despite being a stellar actress and giving a huge hit with Captain Marvel, not everyone is happy. There have been many posts on social media from people who don’t want MCU to have Brie play CM. But Marvel and the Room actress are unbothered by the negativity. Now this latest piece of news on Brie and RDJ will leave everyone astonished.

As reported by WeGotThisCovered, the Kong: Skull Island wants Marvel to make Brie Larson the face of MCU like Robert Downey Jr was. The report mentioned that she is pushing Marvel to give her the same kind of status like RDJ actor was given. He was the highest-paid member of Marvel Studious and the main focus during the promotions and marketing of the films. That’s what Brie wants.

As Captain Marvel will have a major role in MCU’s Phase 4, Brie Larson wants her status in the company to grow. However, these are just speculations. Also, if Marvel is happy to make her their new face, that won’t be an issue. Both Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr have retired from MCU. Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow is dead and will have a solo film releasing this year. Thor: Love and Thunder is reportedly said to be Chris Hemsworth’s last Marvel film. So the only option here is Brie. But we all have to wait for the official confirmation yet.

