Bryce Dallas, the gorgeous actress from The Twilight Saga: Eclipse, recently revealed a secret about having a crush on her co-star Robert Pattinson from the 2010 movie.

She disclosed this information recently that she fancied Robert Pattinson, who played the vampire Edward Cullen in the Twilight series, so much that even her close friends knew all about it.

In a conversation with People TV’s Couch Surf, Bryce Dallas told that her best friends gave her a bunch of post-its with Robert Pattinson’s face on them, and they read “Live Dangerously.” Bryce had no problem telling that she wrote all her notes on them for years.

The Jurassic Park actress also said that Robert Pattinson was a ‘total sweetheart’ and that they “took a bunch of photographs that I still have with my decapitated head, mourning my decapitated head” on the set.

According to the actress, her husband, Seth Gabel was not too impressed with her crush. She reportedly said that when she first saw the first Twilight movie, she would squeeze her husband’s hand whenever Pattinson appeared on screen, an action that probably gave her husband a sore hand. He even asked her to stop doing that after some time into the movie.

In another past interview with the Daily Mail, Dallas shared that she was not very happy while filming a fight sequence in the movie The Twilight Saga: Eclipse, in case she hit Robert’s face. She said, “There was a massive battle at the end of the last Twilight film where Rob and I really face off. There was a lot of swiping, grabbing, throwing, tackling… I dislocated my wrist.” Well, anyone would be scared to harm that face, we feel you, Bryce!

