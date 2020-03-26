Avatar VS Avengers: Endgame At The Box Office All Over Again! Will James Cameron’s Film Retain Its Title?

Upon its release last year, Avengers: Endgame took theatres across the globe by storm. Apart from its high-end technicalities, the film had an emotional factor working for it, which only Marvel fans could relate to. Expectedly, the film started its journey at the box office on a record-breaking note and ended on the same note as well. It also crossed the highest worldwide grosser, Avatar.

Avengers: Endgame wrapped up its collection at a lifetime of $ 2.798 billion and is holding the throne. It crossed James Cameron’s Avatar ($ 2.744 billion) during its re-run. Now, the latest report in Hollywood reporter states that Avatar and another Hollywood biggie are re-releasing in China, as theatres are started to open after the coronavirus pandemic. While James Cameron directorial earned $ 202 million during its run in 2009-2010, Endgame collected $ 619 million at the China box office.

Apart from Avatar, Marvel’s Avengers’ movies too are re-releasing in China.

Trade experts have already predicted that Avatar might recapture its tag of highest grosser in the world.

Meanwhile, it’s going to be a marvelous time for Marvel fans. The new phase starts with Scarlett Johansson coming back on the big screen as deadly spy Natasha Romanoff in “Black Widow” this April.

After a blockbuster end to the last phase in 2019 with “Avengers: Endgame”, Marvel will be starting off its most anticipated phase four by redefining the superhero universe with women power in focus.

On Thursday, the studio released a poster announcing the dates of release in India for its upcoming films.

Johansson’s “Black Widow” will release on April 30. The film is set after the events of “Captain America: Civil War” but before the events of “Avengers: Infinity War“. The film will trace the story of Romanoff, who will confront her past.

