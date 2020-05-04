Artem Chigvinstev Pampering Former WWE Star & Pregnant Fiance Nikki Bella Has Us Melting In A Puddle

Former WWE star and John Cena’s ex-girlfriend Nikki Bella is 27 weeks pregnant with the child of Artem Chigvinstev. Recently she shared an Instagram story where she is enjoying dinner in bed which is cooked by her fiancé Artem during their quarantine period.

As shared by Nikki Bella on her Instagram story, Artem Chigvinstev cooked Barbacoa for her and this isn’t the first time the Russian professional dancer has cooked for the former WWE wrestler, during Nikki’s pregnancy. Earlier, Nikki shared several home-cooked meals from Artem with fans, including apple pie, banana bread, pizza and many other dishes.

Nikki Bella was heartbroken after breaking up with WWE legend John Cena, as the two shared some memorable moments like Cena proposing Nikki for marriage in the ring after a Wrestlemania match. The two even made their live-in relationship a part of the reality show Total Bellas.

Nikki found the love of her life fiancé Artem Chigvintsev after being paired together on dance show Dancing with the Stars.

Not just Nikki Bella, her twin sister Brie Bella too announced her pregnancy news in January this year. When Nikki Bella announced the news of her being pregnant with Artem Chigvinstev, her sister Brie Bella doubled the celebration as she too announced that she will be becoming a mother for the second time. Brie is married to WWE star Daniel Bryan.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!