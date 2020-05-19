Arnold Schwarzenegger Can’t Wait To Play With His Soon To Arrive Grand-Children & Baby Of Katherine Schwarzenegger-Chris Pratt

Arnold Schwarzenegger is super excited and can’t wait to welcome his grand-child. The legendary actor talked about the same during the latest at-home episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Getting candid about his feelings, the Terminator actor, Arnold Schwarzenegger revealed that he is looking forward to the good news from his daughter Katherine Schwarzenegger & son-in-law Chris Pratt. “Yeah, can you believe that? I mean, that is really exciting news that Katherine now, you know be pregnant and have a baby—I don’t know when exactly. Sometime this summer.”

Arnold Schwarzenegger also added that he can’t wait to play with the new member of the family. “And, inevitably, I’m really looking forward to playing around with whatever it is, she or he, and have some fun.”

Arnold Schwarzenegger also talked about the upcoming baby’s impressive lineage and said, “I think this is kind of a unique experience. But I was just thinking about the gene pool. I mean, think about this for a second: It is part Kennedy and part—you know, there’s three gene pools here. You can do Kennedy, Schwarzenegger and Pratt.”

Arnold Schwarzenegger continued to add, “I mean, we can do anything, We can go and solve the Cuban Missile Crisis, we can go and kill Predators with our bare hands and we go and train dinosaurs. I mean, think about this. That is a lot of power here.”

However, he joked and said that he hope the child diesn’t inherit his accent. “Worst thing is if this kid ends up, you know, with my accent.”

Isn’t that hilarious?

Well, we all ware waiting badly for your grand-child to arrive Arnold. Bring on the good news soon!

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger got married to each other in 2019.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!