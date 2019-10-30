Angelina Jolie Takes A Break From The Shoot Of Marvel’s ‘The Eternals’, Goes On A Shopping Spree

Hollywood star Angelina Jolie was spotted bargain-hunting in a discount store as she took a break from filming her new Marvel Studios movie titled The Eternals.

The 44-year-old enjoyed a day off in Fuerteventura, where she is filming “The Eternals“, reports mirror.co.uk.

She brought three of her six children – Zahara, 14, and twins Vivienne and Knox, both 11.

They could be seen browsing in the aisles of the local supermarket on the Spanish island, while Angie wore a loose white sundress and enormous sunglasses.

Pushing around a shopping trolley packed to the brim, the family picked out their groceries in the budget store.

Jolie will play superhero Thena in the new Marvel movie, who in the comics is an Eternal with the powers of superhuman speed, strength, durability, regeneration, energy blasts, flight, illusion generation, matter transmutation, mind control, telekinesis, telepathy and teleportation.

She will work alongside a cast including Salma Hayek, Richard Madden and Scarlett Johansson and Kit Harington.

