Angelina Jolie Feels Disrespectful That Brad Pitt Has Made A ‘Joke Out Of Their Marriage’ With Jennifer Aniston Reconciliation?

A lot has been rumoured about Brad Pitt. Some say that the actor is spending time with Alia Shawkat, while others allege he has reconciled with Jennifer Aniston. The actor was married to the FRIENDS frame fashionista for 5 years. While Angelina Jolie turned out to be the third person in their wedding life, it looks like the tables have now turned.

For a long time, the gossip mill has it that Angelina Jolie is depressed. Some even stated that Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston’s reunion has impacted her health. The two had been away from the media’s radar for a long time, but their SAG reunion turned heads. Ever since rumours of Brad & Jenn reconciling have been rife. Angie is clearly not happy about it.

And that’s not it! Angelina Jolie reportedly feels disrespected. The Mr. & Mrs. Smith actress feels that Brad Pitt has created a mockery out of their relation. It is all in reference to the big reunion that happened at this year’s Screen Actors Guild Award.

According to a report by The Sun, Angelina Jolie feels, “disrespected.” The report further states that,

“Angelina won’t be happy – it feels hugely disrespectful to her to make a joke out of their marriage problems in front of a room full of their peers. She’d never do that to him (Brad Pitt).”

“And Brad’s very public reunion with Jen will also feel hurtful to her – it’s almost like, throughout their marriage, the public seemed to want Brad to get back with Jen. I think she’ll feel very disrespected by Brad’s speech,” adds the source.

Well, we wonder what Pitt and Jennifer Aniston have to say about Angelina Jolie’s feelings.

Meanwhile, it is also being said that the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood actor is spending a lot of time with Arrested Development star Alia Shawkat. We wonder what’s cooking there!

