Amid Wedding Rumours With Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt Owes USD 500,000 To Angelina Jolie?: REPORTS

Hollywood actor Brad Pitt is hitting news headlines these days mostly because of his personal life. The actor has been under the radar owing to his reconciliation rumours with ex-wife and FRIENDS actress Jennifer Aniston. The two have reportedly left the past behind and are even looking forward to get married again. Amidst it all, a report suggests the actor has taken a loan worth USD 500,000 from ex-flame Angelina Jolie.

For the unversed, the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood actor owns a charity organisation called Make It Right, which is in legally battling a lawsuit filed by Hurricane Katrina victims. Reportedly, the houses built by Brad Pitt’s organisation have been faulty, with poor construction work and have even led to cause ill health to the residents.

A report by The Sun claims that two of the residents, Lloyd Francis and Jennifer Decuir, have claimed to suffer major illness due to the defected property at New Orleans. Angelina Jolie’s foundation Maddox Jolie Pitt Foundation (MJP) in 2017 has helped the actor’s Make It Right with a wholesum loan of USD 500,000 to fight the legal suit.

According to a document seen by the development, Jolie’s organisation gave a “zero-interest loan to a public charity to help fund costs in connection with the pursuit of legal actions related to construction deficits in homes built for communities..” Later on, it was revealed that the name of the charity given loan to is that of Pitt.

Meanwhile, there have been rumours doing the rounds that Brad Pitt is all set to renew his nuptials with Jennifer Aniston. Rumours around their reconciliation sparked during the Golden Globes and took the internet by storm with their reunion pictures from Academy Awards this year.

