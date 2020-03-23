Amid COVID-19 Lockdown, Here’s How Avengers Actor Chris Hemsworth AKA Thor Helps People To Maintain Their Mental & Physical Well-Being!

A lot of celebrities are spreading awareness and trying to help their fans amid the COVID-19 lockdown. Avengers actor Chris Hemsworth, who plays the role of Thor in Marvel films started a great initiative to make sure fans remain healthy not only mentally but also physically. Due to the lockdown, many gyms are shut and he wants to help people who want to focus on their physical fitness.

A few hours ago, the handsome actor shared a video on his Instagram page in which he revealed that he will be making his workouts free for new users on his fitness app ‘Centr‘. In the video, the Avengers: Endgame actor said, “There’s a lot of fear, anxiety and uncertainty in the world at the moment. You’re probably stuck at home so I wanted to give everybody full access for free to my fitness app over the next six weeks.”

He captioned the post, “Hi there all, during this period of self isolation and uncertainty, I am offering six weeks of my health and fitness program @Centrfit for FREE! Go to centr.com and sign-up. Centr was founded to make health and happiness accessible to all, and I hope that this will make that access even easier during the current global health crisis. I think now more than ever is when we need to focus on what I believe to be the 3 key pillars to living healthier and happier- movement, nutrition, and mental fitness.”

The caption of Chris’ post further read, “In recent weeks Centr has seen a groundswell of support from our customers and communities, with thousands of members around the world coming together and sharing how the program has brought them positivity and support during these difficult times. Available at centr.com only, for new users only.”

Check out the video below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B-Dd2PCpoXw/

Well, that’s a good step by our beloved Thor!

Meanwhile, Chris Hemsworth’s co-star Idris Elba who plays the role of Heimdall in Thor series detected positive for Coronavirus last week. Yesterday, his wife Sabrina Dhowre’s result also came out positive for COVID-19 and the duo is currently under quarantine.

