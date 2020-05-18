The drama between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard is getting murkier with each passing day. Recently, the duo started making headlines due to Depp’s libel case against the tabloid, The Sun. The actor had filed a case against the publication for calling him ‘wife-beater’.

Now, Tara Robert, who works as a Bahamian estate manager for Johnny Depp has accused Amber Heard of body-shaming him. In a full document shared online, Tara revealed that the Aquaman actress passed physical remarks on him during one of their arguments.

In her document, Tara Robert shared a fight between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard from 2015. Tara shared, “During the evening of December 29, 2015, Johnny drove to the office alone in is John Deere Gator. He had said he just needed to get away from Amber. Shortly after, Amber showed up to the office. Amber started pleading with him to come back to the house, and at the point I walked out the office. A few minutes later I heard his vehicle start and I stepped outside. She was standing in front of the vehicle, screaming at him and apparently not letting him get away by blocking his path. Then she climbed into the vehicle he drove her back to their house. I got in my golf cart and went to the Cafe, which is a short distance from the house. I called Christi as I was unsure how far this would go.”

Further, about Amber Heard body-shaming Johnny Deep, Tara revealed, “While I could not hear what caused the fight, Amber repeatedly berated him with increasing ferocity. She was insulting him, calling him names and in the middle of this onslaught I heard her say specifically “your career is over” “no one is going to hire you,” “you’re washed up,” “fat,” “you will die a lonely man,” and also screaming things that were incomprehensible.”

Amber Heard is yet to react to these allegations by Johnny Depp’s Bahamian estate manager. Meanwhile, amid all this drama, fans wanted Warner Bros to fire the actress from Aquaman 2. They even started an online petition for her removal from the project.

The recent reports suggest that Amber Heard is fired from Aquaman 2 which also stars Jason Momoa. She is reportedly replaced by Emilia Clarke in the movie. On the other hand, Johnny Depp is allowed to take a defamation case against his ex-wife for her opinion piece she wrote a few years ago in which she defamed him.

