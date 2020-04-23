All’s Still Not Well Between Hugh Jackman & Ryan Reynolds As The Wolverine Actor Is Going To Get Back At Deadpool Star For THIS Shocking Reason!

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds never fail to grab headlines because of their feud. Recently, the duo decided to take a temporary break of one day from their fight for a good cause. But we all know the Wolverine actor is going to get back at the Deadpool actor soon. Wondering why? Read on.

A few days ago, on April 11, Hugh Jackman took to his Instagram to wish his wife ‘Happy Wedding Anniversary’ as the couple completed 24 years of marriage together. However, the Marvel actor spoiled Jackman’s anniversary wish by posting, “Hang in there, Deb!”

As reported by USA today, when the Wolverine actor was asked about Ryan Reynolds taunting comment on his lovely anniversary wish, he said, “As usual. He just has to have the last laugh, the last word, doesn’t he?”.

Hugh further added that he will not spare Reynolds and have plans to get back at him. The actor stated, “I’ll get him back. I’ll get him back, man.”

So the actors might have taken a temporary break from their feud for now but looks like Jackman has no plans to spare the Deadpool actor. Now only time will tell what will he do to Ryan for spoiling his sweet anniversary wish.

Talking about their ‘feud’, in a video they recently shared, both the actors said that it wasn’t them who started the fight. The Jackmans and Reynolds have been enemies for ages due to a war between gin and coffee business. Even in that ‘peaceful’ video, we could sense their sarcasm and it was hilarious AF!

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!