Adam Lambert, Rita Ora Among Other Stars To Pay Tribute To Avicii In An Upcoming Concert!

Artistes such as Aloe Blacc, Adam Lambert and Rita Ora will come together with a 30-piece band to perform at a tribute concert in memory of late Swedish deejay Avicii. The two-hour event will be held here on December 5, and the concert is the first-ever where most of Avicii’s greatest tracks will be performed live.

The Avicii Tribute Concert for Mental Health Awareness will open with headline deejay sets from David Guetta, Kygo, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Laidback Luke, and Nicky Romero — all close friends of Tim Bergling aka Avicii, who committed suicide on April 20, 2018, in Oman. He was 28.

“Tim had plans for his music to be performed together with a large live band, and now we are realising his dream and giving fans a chance to experience his music in this unique way,” said Klas Bergling, the late deejay’s father.

Produced by The Tim Bergling Foundation, all net profits from the Avicii Tribute Concert for Mental Health Awareness go to supporting organisations that address mental health needs and suicide prevention.

“We are grateful that his friends, producers, artists, and colleagues are coming to Stockholm to help. They have all expressed sincere interest and desire to engage in efforts to stem the tide of mental illness and lend their support to our work with the Tim Bergling Foundation. We are very much looking forward to this evening, which will be a starting point for the foundation’s work going forward,” said Klas Bergling.

Sharing facts and figures, the father of the “Wake Me Up” hitmaker said: “Every year around 1,500 people take their own lives in Sweden and globally up to one million. It is a tragedy that affects families, communities and with long-term effects on relatives who live on in grief. It is a global crisis and the second most common cause of death among young people aged 15-29. We want this concert to help put the topic on the agenda and pay attention to the stigma surrounding mental illness and suicide. Policies and tools are needed to detect the risks and prevent suicide, especially among young people.”

