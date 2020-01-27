Legendary basketball player Kobe Bryant’s passing away has left his fans shattered. Kobe along with his daughter passed away in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California and ever since people and celebs worldwide have been mourning his death. Many are still not able to digest the fact that he is no more among us.

Celebs even gave him a tribute at Grammy 2020. As the music artistes, John Legend, YG and DJ Khaled performed alongside Meek Mill, Roddy Ricch and Kirk Franklin to give a tribute to late activist-rapper Nipsey Hussle, they ended the performance collectively with a picture of Hussle and Kobe Bryant.

Bollywood stars like Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Rishi Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Sidharth Malhotra, and others also sent their condolences.

Meanwhile, a tweet by a fan has been going viral on Twitter. The tweet which was supposedly shared in 2012 claims to have predicted that the star will die in a helicopter crash.

“Kobe is going to end up dying in a helicopter crash” it reads as saying.

Kobe is going to end up dying in a helicopter crash — .Noso (@dotNoso) November 13, 2012

While the tweet has left the social media on fire, there are some people who also claim that it’s a fake tweet and has been done using some tool.

Have a look at the reactions of netizens:

Bro please say I’m gonna lose my virginity — 德雷克 (@ChelseaDude72) January 26, 2020

Bro please say Kurdistan will become a state. — Pablo Pûmpilîk (@Tikkshhhuhuu) January 26, 2020

How did you use Carbon V2.5 in 2012 while V2.4.31 was released in 2015? pic.twitter.com/zqxq2LL844 — Guy (@ip_Guy_) January 26, 2020

Right there officers. He killed Kobe. pic.twitter.com/l1NKT620jD — Fonz Álvarez (@Fonzie4_U) January 26, 2020

This is your fault! pic.twitter.com/BdyxAWOluR — Kevin Mantra (@mantrakevin) January 26, 2020

Please say my ex is gonna come back but all jokes aside rip tho — Charlie Morris Kidd (@CharlieMorrisK1) January 26, 2020

Bro please say Rihanna gonna release an album — bosi_bori (@bosibori_Ke) January 26, 2020

Theres no freaking way… 8 years ago someone could have said this… and then 8 years later… having it come true… — NRG Vraxooo (@Vraxooo) January 26, 2020

What do you think about it?

