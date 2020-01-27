Legendary basketball player Kobe Bryant’s passing away has left his fans shattered. Kobe along with his daughter passed away in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California and ever since people and celebs worldwide have been mourning his death. Many are still not able to digest the fact that he is no more among us.

Celebs even gave him a tribute at Grammy 2020. As the music artistes, John Legend, YG and DJ Khaled performed alongside Meek Mill, Roddy Ricch and Kirk Franklin to give a tribute to late activist-rapper Nipsey Hussle, they ended the performance collectively with a picture of Hussle and Kobe Bryant.

Did This Guy Predicted Kobe Bryant's Death In Helicopter In 2012 Itself? Twitterati Is Confused
A Twitter User Predicted Kobe Bryant's Death Through Helicopter Crash In 2012 Itself; Leaves Twitterati Confused

Bollywood stars like Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Rishi Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Sidharth Malhotra, and others also sent their condolences.

Meanwhile, a tweet by a fan has been going viral on Twitter. The tweet which was supposedly shared in 2012 claims to have predicted that the star will die in a helicopter crash.

“Kobe is going to end up dying in a helicopter crash” it reads as saying.

While the tweet has left the social media on fire, there are some people who also claim that it’s a fake tweet and has been done using some tool.

Have a look at the reactions of netizens:

What do you think about it?

