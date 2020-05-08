50 Cent’s Next Victim Is Irv Gotti After He SAVAGELY Trolls Diddy For Owing Money To Southwest T

American rapper 50 Cent is currently on a trolling spree. The rapper is continuously trolling everyone who owes money to Southwest T, co-founder of the Detroit drug organization Black Mafia Family. From Jeezy to Diddy, Fif has been trolling everyone for Big Meech’s brother’s release from prison. His latest victim seems to be popular DJ Irv Gotti.

Taking to Instagram, 50 Cent shared pictures of Irv Gotti and wrote: ‘This goofy ni99a still ain’t check in ‘Man where the fuck is the money at, @bmfboss_swt_263 said he want that $1,200 stimulus check you just got from Trump punk.’ In one of the pictures, the rapper also wrote: ‘yo @irvgotti187 you best be coming up with that bread you borrowed from Big T in Encino you sucker ass nigga. you didn’t go see him or put nothing on his books. yeah he home now so you can stretch out to him or get stretched. #starz #bmfcoming soon’

Take a look at his posts:





50 Cent has made Southwest T’s debts, his business since the Detroit native was released from prison earlier this week due to the coronavirus pandemic, and because Fif is helming a new Starz Show based on the Black Mafia Family. T is set to serve the rest of his time on house arrest.

In 2008, he was sentenced to 30 years for running a criminal enterprise. His older brother, Big Meech, was denied a release from prison, though his case may be revisited soon.

Fif’s trolling skills are totally badass, don’t you agree?

