13 Reasons Why Season 3: Annie Winters & Justin Prentice Promise New Shades Of Bryce Walker

It’s the premiere day of 13 Reasons Why Season 3 and we all know what’s in for us. The biggest antagonist of first two seasons, Bryce Walker played by Justin Prentice is dead and the 3rd season revolves around the question, “Who killed him?”

Anne Winters who plays Bryce’s girlfriend and one of his rape victims has now revealed that the viewers will see a new side of his character in this season.

Talking to US Weekly, “I think you’re going to see a redeemable side to Bryce. No one deserves to die. No one deserves to be raped. No one deserves to go through a lot of the things that people go through on our show. You’ll see a lot of different sides to him.”

Pretince himself talked about his character arc and said that people won’t be as happy about his death by the end of the season as they were during the start. He has been quoted as saying, “That doesn’t change anything he’s done in the past. He has still done atrocious things. But we get to see different colors of Bryce where maybe by the end of the season people aren’t as happy about the death as they are at the start of the season.”

Bryce Walker was one of the biggest reasons among the 13 reasons which caused Hannah Baker’s suicide in the first season. Apart from raping her, he had raped many other girls including Jessica and his girlfriend Chloe.

Season 1 premiered on Netflix on March 31, 2017, and 2nd season premiered on May 18, 2018.

