FRIENDS: David Schwimmer Gives Joaquin Phoenix's Joker Vibes In This Video Ft. Ross With No Laugh Track!

The reason FRIENDS is such a huge hit even after 25 years is because of how funny it is. All the characters are hilarious and make us LOL after every 5 mins. During the 90s, it was a thing to put a laugh track after every funny sequence. This Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and Lisa Kudrow starrer had the laugh track too.

In the series, David Schwimmer’s Ross had a LOT of breakdowns. We can safely say that he had an emotional meltdown in almost every alternate episode. Ne can never forget Ross’ reaction when he finds out his boss at his Thanksgiving sandwich. He goes mad when he learns the leftover was thrown in the trashbin.

A fan got this strange idea of removing the laugh tracks from this episode, The One With Ross’ Sandwich. In this video, we get to see a few minutes’ interaction of Ross and his boss. This part of FRIENDS’ episode clips shows his boss confesses to eating his sandwich. In the series, it is a funny scene. But the removal of the laugh track makes it looks scary. David Schwimmer is giving us psychopath vibes in the video.

Check out the scene from FRIENDS with no laugh track feature Ross:

Isn’t it scary AF?

David Schwimmer is giving us Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker vibes in this video for sure.

Meanwhile, FRIENDS fans will soon get to see the reunion of their favourite six stars. However, due to the pandemic, the shooting is stalled since March.

