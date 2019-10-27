Diwali 2019: Along with the usual celebrations and rituals, one thing we look forward to is the trending attires of celebrities on the festive occasion. From Priyanka Chopra Jonas and hubby Nick Jonas to Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Taimur and the other Pataudis, celebs came up with their best traditional attires.

Check out some of our favourite celebrity attires of Diwali 2019, and we have a winner!

Priyanka Chopra Jonas-Nick Jonas

It is now widely known that Nick loves Indian stuff, be it Bollywood music or the festivals. After the recent Karwa Chauth pictures, Priyanka is back to treating us with their adorable post for Diwali. While the actress donned a faune coloured floral saree with a sleeveless blouse and complimented it with heavy earrings and a golden watch, Nick was seen in white shirt and grey trousers.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Shilpa unlike most times, celebrated a westernized Diwali this year. The actress is in Phuket having a gala time with her family and celebrated the festivities there itself. In one of the pictures shared on her Instagram story, Shilpa could be seen wearing a black dress posing alongside her family members. She also shared a post in a yellow traditional attire wishing a Happy Dhanteras to her fans.

Bipasha Basu-Karan Singh Grover

Bipasha too wished her fans posing for a happy picture alongside hubby Karan Singh Grover. While both made a happy pair as they dressed in grey-black traditional attires, Bipasha’s caption that read, “Reason for my 32 all out #monkeylove,” was the ultimate highlight for us!

The Pataudis

It was a family night for the Patuadis as Kareena Kapoor Khan along with Saif Ali Khan celebrated the night with Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan and the little munchkin, Taimur. While the men were in black, Sara wore a light blue suit and Kareena opted for a golden attire, and complimented it with a pink duppata.

Everything else apart, but we have a clear-cut winner here, and there’s no denying to it.

The best dressed this Diwali 2019 was (check out the picture below):

